Kim Kardashian shared a photo of herself wearing both Adidas and Balenciaga on Instagram, Monday. The post comes after both brands severed ties with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

“Hey,” Kardashian captioned the mirror selfie.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: Kim Kardashian West of ‘The Justice Project’ speaks onstage during the 2020 Winter TCA Tour Day 12 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 18, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

In the picture, Kardashian rocks a grey Adidas turtleneck along with black and white shorts. Both pieces are from the Balenciaga x Adidas collab. She also rocked black thigh-high Balenciaga boots.

“The shade is unreal,” one user commented on the post. Later, another added, “She’s been respectful for for waaayyy too long.”

Others weren’t digging the outfit. “Fashion has left the chat,” one user wrote. Another added: “I didn’t know Adidas made garbage bags.”

Earlier this week, West announced that he’d cut up hoodies from Balenciaga, Adidas, and Gap to sell for $20. Each of the companies has cut ties with him. Ye spoke about the idea with the website, X17. The pieces feature “Ye24” on them, referring to his 2024 presidential campaign.

“So what we do here is, I’ve cut up 100 hoodies. From Yeezy, from Balenciaga, from stuff we did with Gap, from stuff we did with Adidas, and everything we do is gonna cost $20,” West said. “We need to make sure that everyone can receive the same level of cuts, the same level of food, same level of water and the same level of education, the curriculum.”

All three of the brands cut ties with West following his recent controversial behavior. He made antisemitic comments, wore “White Lives Matter” t-shirts, and more in recent months.

Check out Kardashian’s recent Instagram post below.

