Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Create Distance At Their Son Saint's Basketball Game

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian may not see eye to eye on much these days, but they are still committed to maintaining somewhat of a coparenting relationship. Moreover, the two recently went to their son Saint's basketball game in Los Angeles on Friday night (January 19). While the model and business mogul went with their daughter Chicago, Ye didn't seem accompanied in new pictures obtained by TMZ of their interaction. Chicago had a moment to speak to her dad and they had a laugh, but she and Kim sat a few empty seats apart from him for their time together.

Furthermore, keeping up this partnership is a very difficult task, especially given all of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's problems over the years. However, during a recent interview with GQ, she spoke on how she talks through their divorce process with their children, and how they are always a priority. "Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard," the 43-year-old expressed. "You want to be sensitive because they’re just kids, and it’s hard to go through no matter what age. You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It’s okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side."

Meanwhile, Kanye West's controversial antics and often bigoted suggestions certainly don't make this process any easier. It was already tough to reckon with the interpersonal rifts of his bond with Kim Kardashian, something that he made a wildly public process. Despite that, the 46-year-old still seems to maintain a good relationship with his children, at least from what we can see from events like these. After all, North West is a feature on his new album, and hopefully both of them have their kids' best interests at heart.

In other news, their daughter Chicago recently celebrated her birthday with a Bratz-themed bash that her mother put together. This family, even with all these issues, always seems to support each other, unless you're historically talking about Kim and Ye. But hopefully one day, if the Yeezy mogul gets his act together, they can all support each other to the fullest. Peep pictures on Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at their son's basketball game with the "Via" link below. For more news and the latest updates on the West-Kardashian family, come back to HNHH.

