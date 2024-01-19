Kanye West Wears T-Shirt With Controversial Metal Singer On It

Kanye West getting into controversy is nothing new but it's almost impressive how many different ways he manages to find trouble. Earlier this week underground rap darling JPEGMAFIA went on a viral rant about West. He called the "Heartless" rapper out for working with collaborators that don't care as much about their musical output. Seemingly as a result of the rant the pair met up earlier this week. Peggy shared a trio of photos of the two together to Instagram today that left fans surprised and confused.

But after that initial shock wore off, fans noticed something else equally surprising. In the photos JPEGMAFIA shared, Kanye West is wearing a t-shirt sporting the logo of pioneering black metal band Burzum and their lead singer Varg Vikernes. While that may not mean much to many, he's a well-known and extremely controversial figure in the metal scene. The Norwegian musician notoriously spent 15 years in prison for murder and arson. Since being released he's expressed a number of controversial far-right views. In the past, he's often flirted with antisemitism, anti-immigrant sentiments, and even outright Nazism. Check out the pictures of Kanye sporting a Burzum shirt below.

Kanye West's Controversial Shirt

The move came as a surprise for many of West's fans. He's spent the past week attempting to walk back on some of the antisemitic views he's expressed in the past year. Rumors have swirled that West recorded an extensive apology video for some of his comments though it hasn't been made available in full.

Earlier this month, West took to Instagram with an apology post in Hebrew. Though the post did see him trying to walk back on his comments it was criticized by some groups for alleged insincerity and even faced accusations of being AI- generated. West's Burzum shirt isn't going to make his attempts to walk back on past comments any easier. What do you think of Kanye West wearing a controversial metal artist's shirt in new photos with JPEGMAFIA? Let us know in the comment section below.

