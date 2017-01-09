metal
- MusicKanye West Wears T-Shirt With Controversial Metal Singer On ItWest's shirt goes against some of the recent statements he's made.ByLavender Alexandria4.5K Views
- MusicDrake Calls Death Metal Vocalist Chaney Crabb His "Twin Flame"Drake reposted the metal vocalist on his IG story today.ByCaroline Fisher6.9K Views
- MusicWillow Smith Faced "Pushback" As Black Rock Singer, Says Jada Pinkett Smith Received Death ThreatsBoth Willow and her mother pursued Rock music and according to the Pop Punk star, Jada's Metal pursuits caused the genre's fans to act unhinged.ByErika Marie5.4K Views
- RandomNu-Metal Band Snot Calls Out Rapper $NOT & Limp Bizkit Over Tour AnnouncementThe guitarist from nu-metal band Snot called out Limp Bizkit for bringing rapper $NOT on tour with them.ByAlex Zidel2.7K Views
- GramMachine Gun Kelly Rages With Limp Bizkit Onstage During Heavy Metal PerformanceRock on, guys.ByLynn S.5.1K Views
- NewsZillakami Returns With Hardcore New Song "C*** Face"Zillakami drops a brand new throwaway.ByAlex Zidel3.6K Views
- SneakersDon C X Converse ERX 260 "Animal" & "Metal" Pack Release DetailsFive new colorways are coming out as part of the Don C and Converse collab.ByAlexander Cole1444 Views
- MusicIggy Azalea Wore A Metal Shirt That Says "Jesus Is A C**t"Fans are irate after Iggy Azalea rocked an offensive Cradle of Filth shirt.ByAlex Zidel11.3K Views
- MusicPrincess Nokia On Flashing Her Fans & Being A Nicki Minaj StanShe says she "don't care."ByZaynab11.8K Views
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Caught Geekin' In The Mosh Pit At Philly Metal ShowLil Uzi Vert had the time of his life.ByDevin Ch8.9K Views
- MusicTech N9ne Brought Punk & Metal To Hip-Hop Before It Was "Cool"Tech N9ne opens up about his wide-ranging career in our new interview. ByMitch Findlay1.9K Views
- NewsYou And Your Friends Are DeadEnter "Thunderdeth Lotus." ByMitch Findlay176 Views
- LifeMetal Band Cradle Of Filth Shades Kanye West For Wearing Their ShirtThe metal fashion trend finally hits a rough patch.Byhnhh17.3K Views
- LifeObey's Shepard Fairey Criticizes Justin Bieber's "Appropriation" Of Heavy Metal Aesthetic"I will not allow Justin Bieber to taint an entire genre for me."ByTrevor Smith5.9K Views