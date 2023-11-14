Kim Kardashian Explains How She Discussed Kanye West Divorce With Their Children

Earlier today, GQ revealed their new cover story with Kim Kardashian where she got very candid on some family details. Primarily she discussed divorce, both the divorce of her parents when she was just nine-years-old, and how she handled her divorce from Kanye West with her own children. Kim discussed being able to "feel" that something was wrong as a child even though she didn't know exactly what was going on. She also broke down how her experience as a kid informed how she handled divorce as an adult.

“Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard,” Kim began. “You want to be sensitive because they’re just kids, and it’s hard to go through no matter what age. You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It’s okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side," she explained. Later in the piece, Kim's sisters describe the entire divorce experience as difficult, but ultimately a confidence builder for Kim. Check out the full interview below.

Kim Kardashian Gets Candid On Divorce

Kim Kardashian has been extra busy with her SKIMS shapewear brand recently. She recently disappeared into a completely different look for the brand's holiday ad campaign. The vintage-inspired photo shoot featured a nearly unrecognizable Kim that had many fans doing a double take. SKIMS was also recently named the official shapewear brand of the NBA.

But the SKIMS moment most people remember from the past few weeks is the announcement of the nipple bra. The hilarious campaign was first seen as a joke by many, but it turned out to be an actual effort to combat climate change. With a trailer that once again saw Kim Kardashian breaking the internet and dozens of influencers sharing their own experiences with the bra, it fueled days worth of discussion for fans online. What do you think of Kim Kardashian's explanation of how she explained her divorce to her children? Let us know in the comment section below.

