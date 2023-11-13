Shannon Sharpe Says He Wouldn’t Date Kim Kardashian Even If She Was Interested

Shannon Sharpe addressed the idea of dating Kim Kardashian during a recent interview with TMZ. The NFL legend admitted that, even if Kardashian pursued him, he wouldn't be interested. Sharpe says that both of them are too busy for it to ever work.

"Kim has enough going on," Sharpe told the outlet. "She's an outstanding businesswoman and what she's been able to do. That family is amazing but I got too much on my plate. She has too much on her plate and plus I'm too private of a guy. I don't want to live a public life."

Shannon Sharpe At The Primetime Emmy Awards

As for what he'd do if Kardashian texted him, Sharpe replied: "I'm gonna figure out who gave her my number because we don't travel in the same circles. I think she's amazing in what she's been able to do. I'm happy for her, but I'm good." He also clarified that, just because he's not interested in Kardashian, doesn't mean he's not open to dating in general. "I'm not gonna say that, but right now, my focus is on my media company and trying to do the best that I can with that. So, right now, that gets most of my attention," he explained. Check out his full interview with TMZ below.

Shannon Sharpe On The Possibility Of Dating Kim Kardashian

Former NFL star Chad Ochocinco had previously suggested that Sharpe and Kardashian should date during an episode of Nightcap. "Y'all could be like Power Rangers, or a power couple, whatever they call it," Ochocinco said. Be on the lookout for further updates on both Shannon Sharpe and Kim Kardashian on HotNewHipHop.

