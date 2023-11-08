Shannon Sharpe Shocks Chad Johnson With Raunchy Response To Yvonne Orji Dating Suggestion

Chad Johnson has once again tried to play matchmaker for his Nightcap co-host Shannon Sharpe. After actress Yvonne Orji revealed that she was still a virgin at 39, Johnson thought that made her the perfect woman for Sharpe. "This god-fearing woman, who has her priorities aligned in the right place," Johnson explained to a bemused Sharpe. "This woman is walking the path of righteousness and is living her life the right way," Johnson further advocated before Sharpe responded.

However, Sharpe had something of a shocking response. "I'm looking for a sinner," the Hall of Famer shot back before naming adult actress Miss B Nasty. "I don't want nobody who is walking the straight and narrow," Sharpe added as Johnson responded with disappointment. It is certainly a surprising response as Sharpe has always been the sort of guy to shy away from overt sexuality when it is presented to him. Most recently, he appeared unsure as to whether he would support his partner running an OnlyFans account.

Johnson Suggests Sharpe Should Date Kim Kardashian

However, as mentioned, this is not the first time that Johnson has tried to play matchmaker for Sharpe. Last month, Johnson's dating suggestion was none other than Kim Kardashian. Johnson argued that Kardashian was looking for an "older guy" after splitting from Pete Davidson. Furthermore, Johnson stated that both were motivated, successful, and driven. The comments came after Kim Kardashian revealed what sort of man she was looking for in her next relationship. The reality star has been single since ending things with Davidson last year.

However, Sharpe didn't appear too sold on the idea. While the Hall of Famer has been engaged, he has never gone through with a marriage before. Furthermore, commenters online noted that Sharpe was likely not too keen to bring that Kanye drama upon himself if he could help. But what do you think? Would Sharpe and Kardashian make a good couple? Let us know in the comments.

