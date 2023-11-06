Shannon Sharpe Turns Up Upon Return To Savannah State

Shannon Sharpe is easily one of the most famous athletes to ever attend an HBCU. Although he has been tough on the HBCU circuit, he acknowledges that it is how he got into the NFL. For those who don't know, Sharpe attended Savannah State University. While there, he was a standout tight end who went on to win three Super Bowls in the NFL. Furthermore, he changed the tight end position forever while also becoming one of the greatest to ever play his position.

Now, Sharpe is one of the co-hosts on First Take with Stephen A. Smith. Overall, this is great news for a lot of fans. He and Stephen A. Smith have a ton of chemistry and they are always heavy on the banter. This week is especially special as they are visiting various HBCUs. One of the ones they went to just so happens to be Savannah State. Of course, Shannon was ready to tag along for that as he was going to visit his alma mater. In the video below, you can see just how warm the reception was.

Shannon Sharpe Is Back Home

Shannon appeared to be exceptionally excited while walking through the parade of students who were there to greet him. He was turning up, and it was truly awesome to see. At the end of the day, Sharpe is one of the school's biggest legends. For the football players there, he is someone who is revered and will continue to be for many years to come. As for the episode of First Take that ensued, it was a great one as there were many big topics to cover. For the students, it must have been a treat to watch live.

Let us know what you think of Sharpe going back to Savannah State, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to bring you all of the latest updates on your favorite athletes.

