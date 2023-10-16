Shannon Sharpe Responds To Concerns About His Makeup On “First Take”

Shannon Sharpe is the latest talent to join First Take on ESPN. After leaving Skip Bayless for Stephen A. Smith, he has looked a lot happier. Overall, he is only on First Take two days per week. He is on the Monday and Tuesday shows which makes sense since he is there to analyze football. Although some feel as though his debates with Stephen A. haven't been super entertaining, others just like to hear his takes. After all, Sharpe is someone with an incredible pedigree who knows what it takes to succeed in the NFL.

Today, however, Sharpe found himself at the forefront of some internet trolling. This is due to the fact that his makeup looked out of sorts on the broadcast. The person behind his burner account even came out and said that he looked like Randy Jackson. Overall, it was not a great look, and fans wanted Shannon to speak on it. Well, he ended up doing just that. However, he isn't too bothered. Instead, he is taking it all in stride while also giving some props to his makeup artists.

Shannon Sharpe Speaks

"Appreciate the concern over my makeup this morning on @FirstTake," Sharpe said. "This was her 1st time doing my makeup and it was a little heavy. My appearance is important not as important as my takes. Hopefully, the takes were gr8 as usual." A fan eventually wondered if the makeup artist would be fired. However, Sharpe was quick to note that this would not be the case. "No she isn’t. She’ll get better with my makeup. Isn’t the end of the world," Sharpe wrote.

So there you have it, folks. If Shannon isn't worried about it, you shouldn't be either. After all, it is his face, and not yours. Let us know what you think of his response, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

