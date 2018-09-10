make up
- SportsShannon Sharpe Responds To Concerns About His Makeup On "First Take"Shannon Sharpe was getting roasted pretty heavily this morning.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDoja Cat Praises Hip Hop Duo, Little Brother: "You’re A F*ckin’ Legend”Doja Cat gave a big shout out to the legendary hip hop duo, Little Brother.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDoja Cat Is Releasing Her First-Ever Make Up LineDoja Cat is working with BH Cosmetics to release her first-ever makeup line.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentAlex Rodriguez Debuts Make-Up Cosmetic Line For Men To Hide BlemishesA Rod teams up with Hims. By Karlton Jahmal
- StreetwearKanye West "Yeezy" Is About To Get Into The Cosmetic Industry: ReportKanye files for "Yeezy" to take over the make-up industry.By Aron A.
- BeefMegan Thee Stallion Exposes Make-Up Artist With The Harsh RealityThis could have been handled better by Megan Thee Stallion's MUA.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Awkwardly Laughs Off Question About Squashing Nicki Minaj FeudIt doesn't look like Cardi and Nicki will patch things up any time soon.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentKylie Jenner Denies Ever Getting Plastic Surgery: "I Would Never"Kylie Jenner isn't for plastic surgery despite what you may think. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B Is Back With OffsetAre you surprised?By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicBhad Bhabie Reportedly Signs $900K Cosmetics Endorsement DealBhad has become the new face of CopyCat Beauty.By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment50 Cent Shares Wendy Williams' "Before & After Make-Up" Photos50 Cent has it out for Wendy Williams.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentCarmelo Anthony & La La Are Reportedly Back TogetherThe Anthonys are doing well. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Remains Silent When Asked About Kylie Jenner Trademark DramaBlac Chyna's got nothing to say.By Chantilly Post
- MusicBlac Chyna Allegedly Never Used The Skin Whitening Cream She AdvertisesChyna is on a cash grab. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicWu-Tang Clan Teams Up With Teyana Taylor & Milk Makeup For Lipstick CollaborationThe Wu-Tang Clan empire has officially expanded into the makeup game.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentJoaquin Phoenix Makes First Appearance In "Joker" Clown Make Up: WatchAre you excited for Joaquin Phoenix's Joker?By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicCardi B's Tom Ford Lipstick Debut Sells Out In Less Than 24 HoursGet it, Cardi.By Chantilly Post