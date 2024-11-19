Ray J Wants To Create "Mentorship Programs" For Diddy's Sons After Heated Altercations

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - February 26, 2019
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 26: Singer Ray J visits SiriusXM Studios on February 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Ray J has been doing a lot of thinking lately.

Overall, Ray J's consistent and negative commentary about Diddy and his situation has put him in some precarious scenarios. In particular, his words have led to some tense altercations with the mogul's sons, Christian, Quincy and Justin. On Halloween, the multi-media act almost got into a physical fight with all of three of them outside of Tara Electra's Unruly Agency Halloween bash in Los Angeles. Thankfully, it didn't escalate to that level, as Chris Brown stepped in and lowered the temperature between the two parties. On top of this, Ray J has been called out for his behavior both in this instance and for the comments and jokes he's made about Diddy.

50 Cent and especially Nicki Minaj are two them. Earlier this month, the Queen of New York got on Ray J hard instead of taking his side following the debacle at the party. He has since been pretty remorseful for his actions, apologizing on social media over the weekend. "'[Butt cheeks]' on News Nation was a lot!" I was trying to say people are making up a bunch of stories and now I don't wanna turn my other cheek but I can see where this was over the top! I'm taking full accountability for it. More on the way – this will help me moving forward #Accountability."

Ray J & Diddy's Kids Are Supposedly Good

It seems that he has lived up to his promises to himself and others since then, according to The Shade Room. In a recent interview, he explained that him and Diddy's sons have been talking things out and coming to an understanding. "As far as Diddy's sons... it's been a lot," Ray J admits. "I think at this point we had to all sit down and we had to really figure out what this looks like and what we should do moving forward."

He continues, "So we've worked out our differences." Interestingly, he takes his monologue in a different direction and mentions mentorship programs to help younger entrepreneurs find their way. "I think that when we talked in the beginning, creating these mentorship programs, creating something new to help young entrepreneurs when they're fallen by the wayside is absolutely needed in these situations. I mean even if you look at me, sometimes you need certain guidance before you jump off the edge and a lot of times that's happening in this space that we're in."

