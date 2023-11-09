Kim Kardashian Gives Update On Dating Life, Shows Off Secret Tattoo

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim gave a crucial update on her dating intentions. Across the episode, Kim reiterated her desire to remain single for at least two years, noting that she was about halfway through that goal after breaking up with Pete Davidson. "I’ve got a year to go. I think that will be really good for me. [I’m] not looking, they seem to find me, but I’m not looking!” Kim declared.

Elsewhere, Kim also revealed a secret tattoo that she has kept hidden from everyone but her family. Kim pulled down her lower lip to reveal a small infinity symbol. According to Kim, she got the tattoo during an impromptu 4:30AM inking session after hosting SNL for the first time. Furthermore, the tattoo goes against Kim's famous opposition to tattoos, at least for herself. "You wouldn't put a bumper sticker on a Bentley," the SKIMS founder once famously declared.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 06: Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

However, the episode wasn't entirely about positivity. Significant screentime was also given to Kourtney's ongoing feud with Tristan Thompson. There is certainly a spectrum of acceptance towards Thompson amongst the family. Furthermore, Kourtney definitely slots in at its lowest end. “Tristan and I really have not connected and I just can’t fake it," Kourtney told Kylie Jenner ahead of a sitdown with Thompson in this week's episode. For her part, Kylie also expressed anxiety over Thompson's impending visit, giving Kourtney at least one ally in the family.

During their chat, Kourtney asked Thompson if he "feels anything" after he cheats. Thompson, who has previously said that he is "now in a place to own his mistakes", claimed he felt "disgusted". However, Kourtney jumped on the answer, demanding to know why, if that was the case, he would cheat so frequently. Thompson, at this stage of his career, is better known for his infidelity and allegations of neglect than anything he does on the court.

