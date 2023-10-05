Tristan Thompson Expresses Fear That His Kids May Be “Embarrassed” Of Him

Tristan Thompson got real on the latest episode of The Kardashians, discussing how he fears his past might lead his kids to be embarrassed to have him as a dad. “True’s understanding stuff. Prince understands things. They go to school and they have classmates. The last thing I want them to do is ever feel embarrassed that I’m their father," Thompson told Khloé Kardashian, who is the mother of two of his children. It appears that a lot of Thompson's fear stems from his long history of infidelity, as well as the fact that he has four children with three women.

However, Kardashian had some pearls of wisdom for her suffering ex. “Just remember, you’re not your past. Your past doesn’t define you. Moving forward, hold yourself in a way that you will be proud of. Or if your kids read something about you, you’re going to be proud of that. Your legacy, what you want to leave behind, is way greater than what the world has been exposed to," she told Thompson. While Kardashian and Thompson are no longer together, they did welcome a second child via surrogate last year.

Read More: Maralee Nichols & Tristan Thompson’s Son Are Adorable In New Bedtime Photos

Thompson Calls Kardashian "His Person"

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 09: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are seen at Nobu on July 09, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The conversation comes a week after Thompson hit his ex with a stunning revelation. Thompson blindsided Kardashian with an impromptu declaration that he still cares deeply about her. "I've done so many wrong things, why [did I] put you through that? You're my person." Kardashian didn't immediately respond to the comment and still looked stunned when a producer how she felt about what Thompson said.

Thompson and Kardashian's romance dates back to 2016. However, things fell apart after Thompson was caught cheating on Kardashian with multiple women during her pregnancy. Despite this, the pair have remained close and co-parented their two children. Earlier this year, Thompson and his brother stayed with Kardashian following damage to their mother's house.

Read More: Tristan Thompson Now Brother Amari’s Temporary Guardian Following Mother’s Passing

[via]