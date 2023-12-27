Kanye West's Balmain Jacket Appears In Kim Kardashian Holiday Pics, He Takes Kids To Lakers

The last few months of Kanye West's life have been mostly about finishing and promoting his mysterious Vultures project. As has become tradition with the Yeezy founder's rollouts, this one has been tumultuous and riddled with postponements. During an album listening event earlier this month we got a taste of what to come. At least one song is a collaboration with 10-year-old North, his eldest child. We've seen her showing her famous father plenty of love this year, from recreating one of his most famous looks for Halloween to flying overseas to be with Ye in Dubai as he finished his LP.

In the fall, sources were suggesting that West was planning to remain in the Middle East for Christmas. It was said that ex-wife Kim Kardashian might fly their four children to Italy to be with the DONDA rapper and his new partner, Bianca Censori. We now know they came to a different agreement. The evening of Santa's visit the kids were at the annual Kar-Jenner festive gathering. Blue Ivy Carter also spent her night at the star-studded function. On Christmas Day, North and her two little brothers hit up the Lakers game with Kanye.

Read More: Kanye West's "College Dropout" Bear Mascot Designer Gets Sweet Thank You From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Takes Three of His Kids to Watch the Lakers on Christmas

As Page Six reports, Chicago West didn't appear to be with them, though she did join Kim, North, Saint, and Psalm for their family photos which appeared on Kardashian's IG today (December 26). Everyone is dressed to the nines, as expected. However, his firstborn was sure Ye's presence was at least felt by wearing his Balmain jacket from the 2016 Met Gala, even if Kimye isn't on strong enough terms to post for portraits together at this time.

Read More: Kanye West's Hebrew-Written Apology Garners A Response From The Anti-Defamation League

North Rocks Her Dad's Balmain Jacket in Family Photos

Which of the four Kardashian-West kids do you think has the best style so far? Let us know in the comments below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]