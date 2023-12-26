Blue Ivy Carter's Christmas Eve Plans Were Partying With The Kardashians

If they take after their parents, Blue and Kim Kardashian's firstborn, North West, may become some of the biggest names in the next generation of entertainment.

BYHayley Hynes
Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen

Blue Ivy Carter's 12th birthday is quickly approaching, and we're curious to see how Beyonce and Jay-Z's firstborn will celebrate in the new year. Though we haven't heard the tween do much speaking in the public eye, we did see tremendous growth throughout her performances with her mother on the RENAISSANCE World Tour earlier this year. According to Queen B, Blue didn't let herself get down in the dumps over online critics slamming her dance moves. Instead, the young Capricorn took the initiative to improve her skills, making her one of the highlights of each performance alongside the Houston native each night.

Since wrapping up RENAISSANCE, Blue has mostly been back to normal life – or as regular as it can be for one of the world's wealthiest nepo babies. It seems she still had enough energy to step outside for the holiday season. The performer was hanging out at the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve celebration earlier this week.

Blue Ivy Carter Was Outside This Holiday Season

"THIS IS SMART BUSINESS CUZ NORTH AND BLUE CAN EASILY RUN HOLLYWOOD 😂," one Instagram user wrote in @theneighborhoodtalk's comments. We've seen plenty of what the latter is capable of, and at the same time, the former's creative talents are becoming more noticeable too. She recently joined Kanye West at his Vultures album listening party, where the father-daughter duo debuted a collaborative song. Elsewhere, she's expressed interest in following in her mom's footsteps to overtake SKIMS one day.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan sure knows how to throw a holiday party, but that doesn't mean things are always roses and rainbows in their homes. On a recent episode of their Hulu reality series, eldest sisters Kourtney and Kim got into yet another yelling match – this one in front of their grandmother while judging a bake-off. Check out the tense footage at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

