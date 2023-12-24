"The Kardashians" Drama: Kourtney Screams At Kim To "Shut The F**k Up" During Bake-Off

Before the Kardashians became Instagram moguls and marketing geniuses, reality TV lovers enjoyed watching the famous sisters feud on their KUWTK series. After many years of entertaining us, the program has gone through considerable changes, and many argue that things on their new Hulu series feel less authentic than what the original brought to the table. However, we do still see some messiness play out – particularly between eldest sisters Kourtney and Kim, who've been known to get into screaming matches, or even come to physical blows in the past.

On a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner invited several family members and close friends over to help judge a bake-off. As the matriarch gave her speech, Kim interrupted to yell at voices coming from another room. "Wait, we're in the middle of judging a bake-off," the American Horror Story actress called out. Irritated by her sibling, Kourtney quickly lashed out at her in an explicit manner, even with their grandmother, MJ, sitting between them at the table.

The Kardashians Never Fails to Entertain the Internet

"SHUT THE F**K UP OR GET OUT OF HERE," the Poosh founder told the 43-year-old. "Kylie can talk, this is a household," Kourtney added, identifying their youngest sibling as the one unknowingly distracting from Kris. "She's in the middle of giving her announcement," Kim shot back, sticking up for her mother. "Who cares?" her big sister argued. In the comments, some are pointing out that Kourt's husband previously had a huge crush on the SKIMS creator, which some speculate could be causing tension between them.

Elsewhere in the news, the eldest of the Kardashians shared adorable first photos of her baby boy, Rocky, ahead of the holiday season. Kourtney and Travis Barker were under plenty of stress as she had to undergo fetal surgery ahead of her due date, but thankfully, things turned out perfectly for them in the end. See the cute family moments at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

