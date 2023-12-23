Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Reveal First Pictures Of Son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have shared their first official photos of their newborn son, Rocky. "ROCKY" was the simple caption given to the set of images posted to both parents' Instagram page. Many of the pictures were simply of Barker holding his son gently. However, one showed Barker giving the child an enthusiastic kiss while another saw Kardashian breastfeeding. Be sure to check out all the photos below.

Rocky was born on November 4, with sources later revealing to PEOPLE that Kardashian was "over the moon" about her son's birth. It was a relatively stress-free labor, a welcome change for the couple after the pregnancy underwent some complications in the third trimester. Barker canceled stops on Blink-182's European tour after Kardashian was admitted to hospital for "urgent fetal surgery" in September. However, Rocky was announced to be a "healthy baby boy" after being born in early November.

However, Barker faced some pregnancy-related backlash back in November. A video, posted to Barker's TikTok and showing him drumming along to his unborn son's heartbeat, was described as "the greatest ick" by some fans. In general, fans complained about what they saw as an obnoxious behavior, with many taking the opportunity to take shots at celebrities in general. However, one person who didn't appear to mind it was Kardashian herself, who reshared the video to her Instagram story.

Furthermore, Barker was largely praised for his attentiveness following his son's birth. One source told PEOPLE that Barker "keeps being amazing," and that "he brings her [Kourtney's] favorite, healthy food to the hospital. He makes sure she has everything that she needs. He is obsessed with their baby boy." Both parents have children from previous relationships. However, Rocky is their first child as a couple. The couple got married in Italy in May 2022.

