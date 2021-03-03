kardashian
- Pop CultureLamar Odom Rejects Idea Of "Kardashian Curse"Odom actually wants more families to learn from the Kardashians.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureBrandon Jenner Net Worth 2024: What Is The Musician Worth?Explore Brandon Jenner's artistic journey in music, his evolution as an artist, and his involvement with his famous family.By Rain Adams
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Receives Backlash Over Balenciaga Partnership AnnouncementKim is endorsing the brand fully.By Tallie Spencer
- RelationshipsKanye West & Kim Kardashian Create Distance At Their Son Saint's Basketball GameThe former couple sat a couple of empty chairs apart, and while Ye spoke to his daughter Chicago often, he and his ex-wife were less chatty.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBlue Ivy Carter's Christmas Eve Plans Were Partying With The KardashiansIf they take after their parents, Blue and Kim Kardashian's firstborn, North West, may become some of the biggest names in the next generation of entertainment.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Trolled By Kourtney Kardashian With Her Halloween CostumeThe two sisters have been feuding a lot as of late, and while that context makes this costume a slight jab, it's also just a funny reference.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureNorth West & Sia Sing Together At Kardashian Family Christmas PartyThe grand occasion also saw Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner step out in matching Mugler gowns.By Hayley Hynes
- GramKhloe Kardashian Stuns With Major Physical Transformation In New PhotoFans have noted Khloe Kardashian's changing appearance.By Aida C.
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian's Sex Tape Brought Up In Case Against Blac ChynaWhile interviewing potential jurors for Blac Chyna's civil case, Kim Kardashian's sex tape scandal came up for discussion. By Brianna Lawson
- Pop CultureKylie & Kendall Jenner Admit To Not Knowing The Definition Of "Frugal"Kylie and Kendall Jenner have admitted to not knowing the meaning of the word "frugal."By Cole Blake
- GramKanye West Unfollows Kim Kardashian On Instagram And Goes PrivateKanye West unfollowed Kim Kardashian and went private on Instagram.By Taylor McCloud
- BarsJay-Z's Reference To The Kardashians On DMX's Album Earns Mixed ReactionsJay-Z receives mixed reactions over his verse on DMX's "Bath Salts." By Aron A.
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Shows Off Newest Member Of Her FamilyKim Kardashian introduces the world to Speed, who apparently had a "Lil Uzi jewel" before Lil Uzi did.By Alex Zidel