Leave it to the Kardashian-Jenner family to outshine the rest of the world with their extravagant Christmas celebration. This year, the reality stars spared no expense as they dressed in designer gowns and recruited huge singers to personally perform for them. As it turns out, one of their own even took to the stage to sing this year.

Clearly following in the footsteps of her performer father is North West, who sang with Sia over the weekend. As PEOPLE reports, the duo sang the Australian’s beloved “Snowman” song while standing in a life-size gift box.

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé shared footage of the sweet moment on social media. “We love you @siamusic,” the younger wrote.

For her performance, North looked as stylish as ever. Known for wearing bold attire, the 9-year-old had all eyes on her in a shimmering black look. Her duet partner, on the other hand, looked rather angelic in a long tulle gown and matching headpiece.

While the personal concert was certainly special, it wasn’t the only highlight of the evening. Elsewhere, another mother-daughter duo made headlines with their glamorous outfits for the evening.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster attended the annual family festivities in matching Mugler looks. While the mother of two shows far more skin – something she’s been defending herself for as of late – than her 4-year-old, the similarities between their gowns are undeniable.

On Christmas Eve, the 25-year-old showed off their dresses via Instagram, holding the little girl’s hand in the mirror.

Additionally, Jenner shared an adorable TikTok with her and Travis Scott’s daughter. Her page later lit up with even more content from the evening with her siblings, including a get ready with me and some hilarious acting from the makeup mogul and her best gal pal.

