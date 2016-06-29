With a wig more famous than her face, Sia’s songwriting reigns supreme in the world of pop. Although hip-hop heads only began tuning into Sia after she appeared on SNL40 with Kanye West for “Wolves,” the Australian singer has been writing big tracks for the culture for years. Highlights of her songwriting career include Rihanna’s “Diamonds” and “Pretty Hurts” by Beyonce. Sia first got her shine in North America as the go-to voice for a huge hook, with people like Flo Rida and David Guetta seeking her out for some of their biggest hits. It wasn’t until 2014 when Sia released her sixth studio album when her total domination of the charts began, with hits like “Elastic Heart” and “Chandelier,” the latter of which has 1.3 billion views on YouTube. Sia’s latest album, the aptly-titled This Is Acting, is a compilation of songs Ms. Furler wrote that were rejected by superstars such as Adele and @badgirlriri. Reuse. Recycle. Resonate.