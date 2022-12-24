‘Tis the season! There’s so much to love about the holidays, from eating delicious food in the company of those you love the most to decorating your home in Christmas décor. One major part of the season that so often gets overlooked is the fashion of it all. Luckily, stars like Kim Kardashian, Chloe Bailey, and Doja Cat are here to remind us what expert holiday glam looks like.

Earlier on Saturday (December 24) afternoon, the reality starlet flexed her bold night-before-Christmas outfit on Instagram. “Believe in u,” she wrote in the caption.

From the tip of her pointy stilettos to the start of her sharper-than-a-knife jawline, the mother of four decked herself out in cheetah print. Her hair – still platinum blonde – shines white from the camera flash. Her roots can be obviously seen at the top of her head.

The look doesn’t exactly scream Christmas, but it’s certainly bold, and that, we admire. In the comment section, Paris Hilton gave her classic seal of approval, writing, “That’s hot” beside a fire emoji. 50 Cent’s boo, Cuban Link also dropped by to show some love. Chlöe did as well – after she dropped off some heat of her own.

For her part, the “Have Mercy” hitmaker worked with JPW Photo to capture some incredible images. They find her being deliciously unwrapped for the camera. In the first photograph, we get a close-up of Bailey’s glam and her stunning necklace.

“Santa baby,” her caption reads, followed by a red kiss emoji. In the subsequent shots, we see her teasing her figure behind an oversized fur coat, then standing, unwrapped, atop a pile of presents.

On the photographer’s own page, he shared other images of Bailey sporting an even more bare look – this one all black. Standing in front of a red background, the Atlanta native expertly works for the camera as she poses in sky-high heels.

Other sultry snapshots that have caught our eye come from Doja Cat. Also working with JPW Photo, the Planet Her songstress opted to wear curve-hugging red and white lingerie.

Rocking her signature extra-thin eyebrows, she was undoubtedly having the time of her life on set. Check out the pictures below, and stream our annual hip-hop holiday playlist here. Merry Christmas!

