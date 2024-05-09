Kris Jenner Reveals That She Has A Tumor In Teaser For “The Kardashians”

In a dramatic clip from the forthcoming season of "The Kardashians," Kris Jenner revealed something very important to her family, leaving several of her famous daughters speechless and in tears. The fifth season trailer for the reality show saw Kris seated in a room with Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble. The mother of the Kardashians poured it all out for her family, saying, "I had my scan. They found a cyst and a little tumor."

The family appeared stunned and devastated as Kendall and Kylie comforted one another with hugs. Similarly, Kylie started crying and buried her face in her hands. Corey lowered his head and dabbed at his own tears. Kris Jenner did not go into detail about the cyst or if the "little tumor" was malignant. We will have to find out her results when the show premieres. Fans will be glued to their television when the season drops, so they left a major storyline in the trailer to get them ready.

Read More: "HISS" Reactions: Kris Jenner Laughs At Megan Thee Stallion's Name Drop On Latest Single

Kris Jenner Reveals Serious Health Scare To Family

Kris Jenner is going to be going through a serious health scare in the upcoming season. Chris and Corey recently went to the Met Gala in New York City, and they both looked amazing. Thus, perhaps Kris's health problems are under control. The teaser trailer also featured scenes showing Kendall and Kylie during Fashion Week, Kim talking about being more present by slowing down, Khloe talking about her relationship with Tristan Thompson after their breakup, Kendall's nervousness, and more. Fans will surely enjoy the upcoming season as it looks like all the drama they have come to love.

Kim Kardashian has been busy lately as well. She was recently booed at the Tom Brady Roast, where she joked about her rumored relationship with the former NFL quarterback. Tom Brady also joked about her ex-husband's parenting skills. She also just ended her relationship with NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Starting on May 23, new episodes of season five of The Kardashians will debut every Thursday on Hulu in the United States. Overall, we hope Kris Jenner's health scare turns out for the better.

Read More: Kris Jenner, Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Team Up For A Fun Family Cover Of “Jingle Bells”

[via]