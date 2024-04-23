Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Rumors Run Rampant Following Baggy Funeral Outfit

Kylie Jenner is someone who has consistently been part of internet rumors and the gossip train. Overall, it is easy to see why this has been the case. After all, she is related to the Kardashians, who have always been wrapped up in this kind of stuff. Over the last few years, she has had two children with Travis Scott. Although she is no longer with Scott, the two seem to be having a good time co-parenting. That said, there have been new rumors involving Kylie and her man Timothee Chalamet.

There have been breakup rumors between these two, although it seems like they are still together. That said a couple of weeks ago, comedian Daniel Tosh was on his podcast, where he claimed that he knew someone who said Kylie was pregnant. Subsequently, Kylie and her team were quick to dispel this notion. Well, it seems as though the pregnancy rumors are back. According to The Jasmine Brand, she was at her aunt's funeral recently, where she had on some interesting attire. Instead of a black dress or some sort of suit, she had on a hoodie.

Kylie Jenner Has Fans Speculating

The black baggy sweatsuit has led to some believing that she is pregnant again. After all, why would you want to wear something like this to a funeral? However, there could be a myriad of explanations for this one. Either way, it is very clear that fans are trying to come up with some unique explanations for what is going on here. For now, Kylie remains quiet on the topic, but fans still speculate. Given who she is, that speculation will likely never stop.

Let us know what you think of these rumors, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is real? What do you make of the original rumor that was brought forth by none other than Daniel Tosh?

