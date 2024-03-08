Kylie Jenner Dodges Timothee Chalamet Questions Amid Breakup Rumors

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet appear to have been going strong for months now, but fans have recently started to suspect trouble in paradise. After being spotted together at various events, and showing off plenty of PDA, the duo seems to be spending most of their time separately these days. This has left fans expecting the worst: a breakup announcement.

Confirmation of a split has obviously yet to arrive if it ever will, though she did seem uninterested in talking about the actor during a recent interview. Earlier this week, the businesswoman, reality star, and mother of two sat down with The New York Times. She touched on various subjects, including public scrutiny, her new fragrance Cosmic, and her Khy clothing line.

Kylie Jenner Says She'd Rather Not Discuss "Personal Things"

One thing that was off the table throughout the interview was her relationship with Chalamet. When asked how she felt about rumors that the Dune star influenced her ever-evolving style, she pulled back. "I don’t know how I feel about that," she responded. "I just don’t want to talk about personal things."

While this has certainly managed to fuel ongoing rumors that the two of them have gone their separate ways, some note that Jenner has plenty to discuss about her own life and career. Chalamet has also kept himself busy lately promoting his latest film, Dune 2, alongside the rest of the cast. What do you think about Kylie Jenner avoiding questions about her rumored boo Timothee Chalamet during her recent interview with The New York Times? Are you surprised? What about her claiming that she'd prefer not to discuss her personal life? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

