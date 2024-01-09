Timothee Chalamet Shuts Down Selena Gomez Kylie Jenner Golden Globe Beef Rumors

Over the weekend the Golden Globes took place marking the beginning of a run of high-profile award shows over the next few months. While there's always drama surrounding the awards themselves, the show ended up more controversial than many expected. The tone was set for the night during a disastrous opening monologue that was blasted by fans for having bad jokes and even worse improvisations.

But the biggest stars of the night turned out to be Timothee Chalamer and Kylie Jenner. The pair have been dating for a few months now after pushing through early rumors over their connection this summer. It's already been controversial for the pair in the meantime as they've fought off breakup rumors and even a diss from Jenner's ex Travis Scott on his new album UTOPIA. In the wake of the pairs public intimacy making the rounds after the Golden Globes, even more drama emerged. That all spawned from a video of Selena Gomez talking to Taylor Swift.

Timothee Chalamet Denies Beef

The new viral video of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift chatting doesn't even feature any discernable audio. But keen-eyed fans trying to lip-read and gauge facial reactions think they've figured it out. The most common speculation is that Gomez is telling them a story about trying to get a picture with Chalamet and being denied by Jenner. That rumor spread online for days causing a spat of rumors about potential beef between the two that either already existed or was sparked from that encounter.

In the wake of the beef rumors, TMZ caught up with Timothee Chalamet. While he's at first resistant to answering any questions about the whole thing, eventually he caves. In the video they recorded he does eventually deny that there are any hard feelings between Gomez and Jenner, though he seems reluctant to give any comment. Do you believe Timothee Chalamet when he claims that there's no beef between Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez? Let us know in the comment section below.

