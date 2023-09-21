Kylie Jenner’s Adorable Timothee Chalamet Phone Background Revealed

Kylie Jenner and her new boyfriend Timothee Chalamet have been piling on the PDA as of late. They recently making their first public appearance together, hard-launching their romance at Beyonce's Renaissance Tour earlier this month. They were even later spotted at the U.S. open. The duo looked to be in good spirits and as in-love as ever, smiling and and cuddling up to one another in photos.

The couple did manage to spark some breakup rumors in August, however, they were quickly put to rest. The business mogul was spotted visiting Chalamet at his LA home, showcasing that they're still very much an item. It seems like things only continue to heat up for the pair, as evidenced by a new shot of Kylie. In the photo, the mother of two is seen adjusting her shades at Prada's Milan Fashion Week show. She also inadvertently revealed her iPhone background. It appears that every time Kylie stares down at her phone, she's met with an image of none other than her new boyfriend Timothee, planting a kiss on her cheek.

Kylie Jenner Inadvertently Shows Off Romantic Phone Background

Jenner's background only further confirms the spark between the two of them, which Chalamet also recently showcased during a chat with TMZ. They caught up with the NYC native earlier this week, and despite his attempts to dodge questions about the reality star, managed to capture a smile. Though most fans are in total support of the pair, some critics just can't get past their differences.

Some believe that the two just simply aren't a match, with some even feeling as though they've been disrespectful to Kylie's ex, Travis Scott. With that being said, it doesn't look like the couple will be letting haters get between them any time soon. What do you think of Timothee Chalamet being Kylie Jenner's phone background? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

