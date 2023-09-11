Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Pack On PDA At U.S. Open

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet packed on the PDA during an appearance at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the U.S. Open on Sunday. The public appearance comes after the two attended a New York Fashion Week event earlier in the weekend.

At the tournament, they watched on as the final day of the 2023 tennis championships ensued. During the day, Novak Djokovic won his 24th Grand Slam and celebrated by honoring the late Kobe Bryant. Other stars in attendance included Matthew McConaughey, Laverne Cox, Justin Timberlake, Jon Hamm, and many more.

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet At The U.S. Open

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have reportedly dating for months, although they only recently confirmed their relationship with public appearances. Earlier this month, they attended Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour concert in Los Angeles. According to a source for PEOPLE, the two have been together for upwards of six months. “They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy,” the source told the outlet. “He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids. He is charming, very loving and protective of Kylie. She likes that he is a private guy.”

As for Djokovic's win at the event, he explained his decision to honor Kobe Bryant afterward. He rocked a shirt with "Mamba Forever" and an image of Kobe Bryant on it. The back also featured Bryant's 24 jersey number. "I thought of doing this t-shirt eventually if I get the chance to win the tournament," Djokovic said. "Kobe was close friend, we chatted a lot about the winner's mentality when I was struggling with an injury and trying to make my comeback, to work my way back to the top of my game. He was one of the people I relied on the most."

