Timothee Chalamet Smiles When Asked About Kylie Jenner

Paparazzi are begging to know more about the relationship between Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. The pair have been spotted together often and made what many thought was their debut as a couple at a Beyonce show earlier this month. Despite the pair's relationship lasting months now they have been subject to repeated rumors of either a breakup, or never having been that serious of a couple in the first place.

But when given the chance to clarify, Timothee Chalamet could only smile at the mention of Kylie. When TMZ cameras caught up with Chalamet they asked him questions like "Are you happy in the relationship?" While he's clearly trying to ignore them, it seems like he can't help but crack a smile at the thought of his romance with Kylie. The smile is hardly a confirmation of anything concrete but it is a gesture that proved he may still be quite enamored with his alleged boo. Check out the video below.

Read More: Timothee Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Still Together Despite Break Up Rumors

Timothee Chalamet Smiling At The Thought Of Kylie

Timothee and Kylie could have run into some trouble at the Beyonce show they attended together. As it turns out, Travis Scott was at the same show. The rapper dated Kylie in the past and they even have a child together. His new album UTOPIA features a diss aimed at Chalamet. That isn't the only time recently he's come into contact with rumored beef with a rapper. Chalamet and Kid Cudi used to be pretty good friends. But recently, some rumors circulated online that it may not be the case anymore.

Thankfully, Kid Cudi shut those rumors down proving that the pair are still good friends. He warned fans not to believe what they read online and shut down any speculation of bad blood between himself and the Call Me By Your Name album. What do you think of Timothee Chalamet's response to being asked about his relationship with Kylie Jenner? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Kylie Jenner Visits Timothee Chalamet’s House Despite Breakup Rumors

[Via]