Timothee Chalamet Smiles When Asked About Kylie Jenner

Timothee couldn’t hide his good feelings while thinking about Kylie.

BYLavender Alexandria
Timothee Chalamet Smiles When Asked About Kylie Jenner

Paparazzi are begging to know more about the relationship between Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. The pair have been spotted together often and made what many thought was their debut as a couple at a Beyonce show earlier this month. Despite the pair's relationship lasting months now they have been subject to repeated rumors of either a breakup, or never having been that serious of a couple in the first place.

But when given the chance to clarify, Timothee Chalamet could only smile at the mention of Kylie. When TMZ cameras caught up with Chalamet they asked him questions like "Are you happy in the relationship?" While he's clearly trying to ignore them, it seems like he can't help but crack a smile at the thought of his romance with Kylie. The smile is hardly a confirmation of anything concrete but it is a gesture that proved he may still be quite enamored with his alleged boo. Check out the video below.

Read More: Timothee Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Still Together Despite Break Up Rumors

Timothee Chalamet Smiling At The Thought Of Kylie

Timothee and Kylie could have run into some trouble at the Beyonce show they attended together. As it turns out, Travis Scott was at the same show. The rapper dated Kylie in the past and they even have a child together. His new album UTOPIA features a diss aimed at Chalamet. That isn't the only time recently he's come into contact with rumored beef with a rapper. Chalamet and Kid Cudi used to be pretty good friends. But recently, some rumors circulated online that it may not be the case anymore.

Thankfully, Kid Cudi shut those rumors down proving that the pair are still good friends. He warned fans not to believe what they read online and shut down any speculation of bad blood between himself and the Call Me By Your Name album. What do you think of Timothee Chalamet's response to being asked about his relationship with Kylie Jenner? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Kylie Jenner Visits Timothee Chalamet’s House Despite Breakup Rumors

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.