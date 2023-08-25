Kylie Jenner Visits Timothee Chalamet’s House Despite Breakup Rumors

Kylie shut down another spat of recent breakup rumors.

Rumors of a pending collapse have followed Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s short romance since the moment it began. Now after a series of rumors once again predicted that the pair were headed for a split, Jenner paid a visit to Chalamet’s residence. She stopped by the actor’s Beverly Hills home on Thursday in a move that sparked plenty of speculation that they could still be involved. Page Six reached out to representatives for both but received no response.

The rumors date back to July when pictures of Chalamet and Kylie Jenner first emerged. The rumors turned into controversy when Jenner’s ex, Travis Scott, released his new album UTOPIA. On his song “MELTDOWN” Scott seems to take some shots at Jenner’s rumored new boo. “Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs got the. Willy Wonka factor, Burn an athlete like it’s calories. Find another flame hot as me, b*tch,” the lyrics read. Fans think Scott is playing off of Chalamet’s upcoming role in the film WONKA where he will play the titular character.

Kylie Jenner Stopping By Timothee’s House

It was just a week after the album dropped that rumors returned about Jenner and Chalamet potentially breaking up. They weathered that storm by not saying much and letting their appearances speak for themselves. An initial report claimed that Chalamet had broken up with Jenner for undisclosed reasons. Eventually, those reports were shut down by inside sources who told TMZ that there was no truth to the rumors.

Earlier this year before she began dating Chalamet, many wondered if Kylie Jenner would ever get back together with Travis Scott. The pair have a child together, Stormi Webster, who also made an appearance of her own on UTOPIA. She appears briefly for a cute punch line on the song “THANK GOD.” Despite that, reports suggested that the couple had no plans to reunite any time soon. What do you think of the newest developments between Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet? Let us know in the comment section below.

