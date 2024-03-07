Kylie Jenner's Sprinter Hard Seltzers "Ripping Off" Travis Scott's Cacti Brand: Report

La Flame fans are excited to try Cacti 2.0 when it launched on March 15th, but it'll have some competition when Jenner's Sprinter drinks arrive later in the month.

BYHayley Hynes
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Kylie Jenner is the youngest of her sisters, but that hasn't stopped her from amassing a net worth most can only dream of. Not only does the mother of two occasionally appear on the family's reality show (which she's been a part of since childhood), but she also has several brands, including Kylie Cosmetics, Skin, and Baby who've launched countless products over the years to help amass her fortune. As Daily Mail reports, Jenner's attorneys trademarked her name for dozens of items in June 2019. Among them were "spirits; liquor; wine; alcoholic cocktail mixes; prepared alcoholic cocktail and prepared wine cocktails." Interestingly, it wasn't until February 2023 when an application for Sprinter, her new hard seltzer line came in. As the outlet notes, this is being perceived as a direct shot at her baby daddy, Travis Scott, who's planning to re-launch his Cacti drinks later this month.

La Flame filed a trademark for his hard beverage in June 2020 and launched it in March 2021, amid his relationship with Jenner. Following backlash from that year's Astroworld Festival Tragedy, production ceased, leaving fans thirsty for more. Cacti 2.0 is arriving on shelves on March 15, not long before his ex's Sprinter drinks will go on sale (March 21). "Kylie ripped his idea plain and simple," a source, allegedly close to Scott, told the outlet.

Read More: Travis Scott Throws The First Pitch At His New Cacti Park Baseball Stadium

Travis Scott's Cacti Hard Drinks Making a Comeback

"It wasn’t until they split that she got serious about this and she did it out of spite," they further pointed out. "At the time when Kylie's team got this trademarked, they got everything trademarked. She requested a trademark for dozens of products - leaving it open to creating any kind of business she wanted in the future."

Read More: Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Bump Down Their Beverly Hills Mansion's Price

Kylie Jenner Expands Her Business Empire

Seeing as they're raising two kids together, it's entirely possible that Stormi and Aire's parents aren't beefing at all, and are simply trying to corner all angles of the market. Of course, knowing their bumpy past, it's hard to say what's going on behind the scenes. Who do you think will have a better-tasting alcoholic drink, Travis Scott, or his ex, Kylie Jenner? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the former Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, she stepped down after two years in 2024 to pursue other creative opportunities but remains on staff part-time to cover music, gossip, and pop culture news. Currently, she contributes similar content on Blavity and 21Ninety, as well as on her personal blog where she also offers tarot/astrology services. Hayley resides on the western side of Canada, previously spending a year in Vancouver to study Fashion Marketing at Blanche Macdonald Centre and Journalism at Mount Royal University in Calgary before that. She's passionate about helping others heal through storytelling, and shares much more about her life on Instagram @hayleyhynes.
recommended content
APEX/MEGA/GC Images/Getty ImagesPop CultureTravis Scott's CACTI Spiked Seltzer Is Selling Out At A Record Pace
Premiere Of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" - ArrivalsPop CultureKylie Jenner Is "A Beauty," Travis Scott Says In Sweet IG Comment
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaPop CultureTravis Scott and Kylie Jenner Relationship Timeline
APEX/MEGA/GC Images/Getty ImagesPop CultureTravis Scott's CACTI Outperforms VIZZY & Coors Seltzers: Report