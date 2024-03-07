Kylie Jenner's Sprinter Hard Seltzers "Ripping Off" Travis Scott's Cacti Brand: Report

Kylie Jenner is the youngest of her sisters, but that hasn't stopped her from amassing a net worth most can only dream of. Not only does the mother of two occasionally appear on the family's reality show (which she's been a part of since childhood), but she also has several brands, including Kylie Cosmetics, Skin, and Baby who've launched countless products over the years to help amass her fortune. As Daily Mail reports, Jenner's attorneys trademarked her name for dozens of items in June 2019. Among them were "spirits; liquor; wine; alcoholic cocktail mixes; prepared alcoholic cocktail and prepared wine cocktails." Interestingly, it wasn't until February 2023 when an application for Sprinter, her new hard seltzer line came in. As the outlet notes, this is being perceived as a direct shot at her baby daddy, Travis Scott, who's planning to re-launch his Cacti drinks later this month.

La Flame filed a trademark for his hard beverage in June 2020 and launched it in March 2021, amid his relationship with Jenner. Following backlash from that year's Astroworld Festival Tragedy, production ceased, leaving fans thirsty for more. Cacti 2.0 is arriving on shelves on March 15, not long before his ex's Sprinter drinks will go on sale (March 21). "Kylie ripped his idea plain and simple," a source, allegedly close to Scott, told the outlet.

Travis Scott's Cacti Hard Drinks Making a Comeback

"It wasn’t until they split that she got serious about this and she did it out of spite," they further pointed out. "At the time when Kylie's team got this trademarked, they got everything trademarked. She requested a trademark for dozens of products - leaving it open to creating any kind of business she wanted in the future."

Kylie Jenner Expands Her Business Empire

Seeing as they're raising two kids together, it's entirely possible that Stormi and Aire's parents aren't beefing at all, and are simply trying to corner all angles of the market. Of course, knowing their bumpy past, it's hard to say what's going on behind the scenes. Who do you think will have a better-tasting alcoholic drink, Travis Scott, or his ex, Kylie Jenner? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

