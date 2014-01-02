copying
- StreetwearCardi B's Blonde Hair Causes Controversy, She Denies "Watching B**ches" To Copy ThemThe Barbz are suggesting that their favourite femcee is the inspiration behind Cardi's new look, and she's had enough.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBeyonce's "RENAISSANCE" Visuals "Copy" Hajime Sorayama's Artwork, He SuggestsSorayama collaborated with The Weeknd on his recent tour, and is now making it known he wishes Bey would've approached him with a similar opportunity.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicParlae Slams Fat Joe After He Accuses Dem Franchise Boyz Of Biting His Sound"If you feel like that, get your motherf***ing sue on, n***a!" the group member fired off at the Terror Squad mogul.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLatto Responds To Speculations That She's Biting Sexyy Red's StyleLatto says she's been proving the people wrong.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicFan Shares Video Of Latto Reportedly Stealing Sexyy Red's Dance MovesLatto is once again being accused of biting other rappers styles.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKodak Black Addresses Fake Love & Not Having Friends On IG LiveThe Florida rapper spoke on people in the industry copying his style and not giving him his due credit, respect, or genuine love.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVSteve Harvey Accuses "America's Got Talent" Of Copying His Show Concept"Steve Harvey's Big Time Challenge" ran for two seasons on the WB back in the '90s.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureVictoria Monét Calls Out Bratz For Copying Her Music Video Concept: "I Take Payments Via Cashapp"Monét has accused the brand of copying her "Coastin'" music video for their latest collaboration.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearHazel-E Shades Kim Kardashian & Balenciaga For Allegedly Copying Caution Tape Outfit Idea"Support your Black designers, their ideas can be high fashion brands' inspiration," Hazel E wrote on Instagram.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYoung Dolph Settles Lawsuit Over "Stolen" Song With Megan Thee Stallion: ReportThe lawsuit regarding the Juicy J-produced track featuring Megan thee Stallion has finally been settled. By Madusa S.
- MusicJhene Aiko Reportedly Sued For Copying Artwork For Clothing CollectionJhene Aiko is being sued for allegedly copying artwork for her clothing collection back in 2015.By Kevin Goddard
- LifeApple & Samsung Have Settled Their 7-Year Patent Infringement ConflictThe two tech giants have come to an agreement. By David Saric
- Music VideosNicki Minaj Fans Adamant Cardi B Is Stealing Her Swag, Nicki Seems To (Subtly) AgreeFans of Nicki Minaj are adamant Cardi B jacked her swag in recent music videos, while Nicki Minaj offers a subtle response herself.By Rose Lilah
- NewsMike WiLL Made It Calls Out Rappers Who Are Copying Swae Lee's StyleMike WiLL Made It defends his Rae Sremmurd artist and calls out the copy-cats.By Rose Lilah
- BeefMigos Respond To 2 Chainz Saying They Took Their Flow From Three 6 MafiaMigos aren't with the shout out they got on 2 Chainz "Trap Back" off his "Freebase" EP.By Rose Lilah
- NewsRappin' 4-Tay Calls Out Drake For Copying His Lyrics In "Who Do You Love"San Franscio rapper Rappin' 4-Tay finds Drake's new lyrics in YG's "Who Do You Love" suspect.By Rose Lilah