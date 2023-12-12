Beyonce's "RENAISSANCE" Visuals "Copy" Hajime Sorayama's Artwork, He Suggests

Sorayama collaborated with The Weeknd on his recent tour, and is now making it known he wishes Bey would've approached him with a similar opportunity.

BYHayley Hynes
Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - New York

When Beyonce's RENAISSANCE album arrived on the scene in the summer of 2022, it provided a much-needed shakeup that the industry was waiting for. The disco-infused project was mostly well-received, though a few artists took issue with samples of their work appearing throughout the Houston native's songs, including Kelis. Queen B responded to the hate by taking out the "Milkshake" interpolation, but we're curious to see how she'll respond to Hajime Sorayama's recent Instagram post about her "ALIEN SUPERSTAR"-esque looks on her tour that is notably similar to his past artwork.

On Monday (December 10), the renowned artist's social media lit up with a post comparing one of her most futuristic looks to some of his designs. "Yo @beyonce 🤘 You should have asked me 'officially' so that I could make much better work for you as like my man @theweeknd ✊," Sorayama wrote in his caption. Within the past 24 hours, the comment section has flooded with people criticizing the Japanese artist for seemingly trying to take credit for a style that he didn't necessarily create.

Read More: Beyonce Left Unimpressed By "RENAISSANCE" Tour Team's Major Fail In Amsterdam: Video

Hajime Sorayama Calls Out Beyonce

"Like you didn’t take direct inspiration from 'Metropolis'?" one person asked, referencing the 1927 film. As TMZ reports, Sorayama previously connected with The Weeknd to create some art for his record-breaking tour, and was seemingly hoping for Bey to approach with a similar opportunity. It's unclear if he plans to take legal action or is harbouring negative feelings toward the "Halo" hitmaker, but we're curious to see how she'll respond to her fellow creative, if at all.

Based on the latest numbers coming in from the box office, it looks like most of the BeyHive has already made their way to check out the RENAISSANCE concert film. The music-filled experience has now dropped down from the top spot, with an astounding 75% decrease in sales. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Beyonce's "Renaissance" Film Loses Top Box Office Spot With 75% Drop-Off

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.