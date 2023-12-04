Beyonce's Tour Film Leads The Box Office With Biggest Early December Opening In 20 Years

Last year, Beyonce dropped her highly-anticipated new album Renaissance to rave reviews from critics and fans alike. That's why hundreds of thousands of fans and even more celebrities packed stadiums all year while she went on the Renaissance world tour. Towards the end of her tour, she announced that the live experience was being captured in a tour film so fans could relive their experiences at the movie theater.

The film hit theaters over the weekend coming about a month after Taylor Swift took the silver screen. The Eras Tour film itself has already soared pass $250 million at the box office and Beyonce is already well on the way to racking up millions of its own. The film officially opened with a $21 million box office in its first weekend. Those numbers are strong for a concert film any time of year, but in particular for the typically slow early December window for new films. According to Uproxx, it's the first film released in the first weekend of December to cross the $20 million threshold since The Last Samurai in 2003. Check out even more details on the film below.

Beyonce's Renaissance Tour Box Office

Last week, Beyonce was in attendance for two high-profile premiere events for the film. Superstars showed out with Jay-Z popping up at the London premiere. A Destiny's Child reunion took place on the red carpet in LA. The film has also been a hit with fans and critics. It currently sits with a perfect score of 100% on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

In conjunction with the film's release, Beyonce also dropped her first brand new single of 2023. The song is called MY HOUSE and was a surprise release that instantly clicked with fans. The track has already racked up more than 5 million streams on Spotify in just a few days since its release alongside the film. What do you think of Beyonce's extremely impressive opening weekend for the Renaissance tour film? Let us know in the comment section below.

