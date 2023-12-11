Beyonce's "Renaissance" Film Loses Top Box Office Spot With 75% Drop-Off

Beyonce's Renaissance concert film took a steep tumble at the box office with its second week in theaters. The documentary suffered a 75% drop in earnings and is only projected to take in $5.6 million. It had debuted the week before with $21.8 million, making history for the first weekend in December.

Instead of Renaissance, Hayao Miyazaki's newest anime film, The Boy and the Heron, led the way with $12.8 million in its opening weekend. In doing so, it became the first original anime production to top the domestic box office. Other releases from last weekend include Poor Things, which pulled in $644,000 from just nine theaters. It's $72,000 marks the best per-theater average of the fall awards season.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JULY 29: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at MetLife Stadium on July 29, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood )

Despite the success being short-lived, Beyonce celebrated Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce's spot atop the box office charts in a statement on Instagram, last week. "I am so deeply thankful to AMC and every team member who worked so hard on this film," Beyonce began. "I just can’t thank all of you enough for your support. It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done because of the short turn around time. I practically slept in the edit, color, and mix sessions. The race against time continued in order to get this film out so quickly. But it was so worth all the grind. I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from my Hive. And WOW! I am so touched and encouraged by the incredible reviews!!!"

She continued: "While I’m often critical and feel my art is never finished, the pendulum swings. I feel gratitude. 'We did it.' We have the #1 movie in the country! And a [100 emoji] on Rotten Tomatoes. And it’s because of you and your support! I humbly thank you." Be on the lookout for further updates on Beyonce on HotNewHipHop.

