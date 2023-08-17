Fan Shares Video Of Latto Reportedly Stealing Sexyy Red’s Dance Moves

A fan on Twitter has accused Latto of stealing her stage presence from Sexyy Red, and they have the receipts ready. According to HipHopDX, in a now-deleted tweet, the user shared two clips of the two rappers side-by-side where they appear to be doing some very similar choreography during their performances. Fans were quick to point out that it isn’t the first time she’s been accused of copying someone. Earlier this year clips were shared to try and convince fans that she was copying Ice Spice as well.

In a new clip though, fans seem even more convinced Latto could be copying. “Latto doing Sexyy Red emotes & mimicking her stage presence is the most cringeworthy shit I ever seen. That girl may really be going through something mentally to just mimic whatever she feels is hot at the moment. Imma start calling her DITTO from now on,” the caption attached to the videos said. While she has stated that she will defend herself from any copying allegations, Latto is yet to comment on this situation. Watch the chips below and see if there is copying.

Read More: Latto Shares Some Delicious Looking Food Pics From The Studio

Latto Accused Of Copying Sexyy Red While On Stage

Latto accused of biting Sexyy Redd’s style following Ice Spice copying accusations 👀 pic.twitter.com/qANxjvFG0y — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 16, 2023

A few weeks ago Latto became the first rapper to hit number one on the Hot 100 this year. She collaborated with BTS member and K-Pop superstar Jung Kook on a song called “Seven.” The track went on to debut at the top spot on the charts breaking a long streak where no rappers had been there. Lil Durk and J. Cole’s “All My Life” and Drake’s “Search & Rescue” both managed to peak at number 2 but were held off by Morgan Wallen’s smash hit “Last Night.”

The beef between Latto and Ice Spice didn’t end with the copying allegations. When Ice Spice released the deluxe edition of her “Like..?” EP last month it featured numerous shots at the rapper in new songs. Do you believe that Latto is copying Sexyy Red as evidenced in the newly connected clips? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Latto Speaks On Uplifting Other Female Artists: “Let Me Do My Part”

[Via]