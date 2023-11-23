Parlae Slams Fat Joe After He Accuses Dem Franchise Boyz Of Biting His Sound

It looks like some relationships are straining between Fat Joe and Dem Franchise Boyz following the former's accusations of biting. Moreover, while addressing Boosie Badazz's own issues with this, the Terror Squad mogul singled out the Atlanta collective. Furthermore, he thinks that their track "Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It"- plus Young Dro's "Shoulder Lean"- borrowed heavily from his hit "Lean Back" without his permission. Still, now one of the Boyz, Parlae, clapped back at the New York MC via an Instagram video on Wednesday (November 22). Not only did he deny these claims, but even brought some regional conflict into the conversation.

"I just seen a clip of Fat Joe’s interview talking about n***as biting his music and taking his style and he’s gonna sue n***as,” Parlae remarked. "I’m from the South, n***a. We don’t bite New York n***as. We didn’t hear ‘Lean Back’ and say, 'We gonna make a song like that.' N***a, we said ‘lean,’ not ‘lean back.' How the f**k we bit your lyrics, n***a? If you feel like that, get your motherf***ing sue on, n***a! I ain’t bite no motherf***ing Fat Joe."

Parlae Responds To Fat Joe: Watch

In addition, in this video's caption, Parlae also took aim at D4L member Fabo, another Atlanta rap team. For those unaware, these groups actually fought previously over who popularized and established snap music, of which they were both important exponents. "1st it was @iamfabo now it’s @fatjoe [facepalm emoji],” he captioned. “Which 1 of yall was responsible for LEAN WIT IT, I Forgot [thinking emoji]. I Guess when you use the same word as a person and your song become a hit, you got the idea from them [shrug emoji]."

Meanwhile, this is what Fat Joe had to say about this situation, which sparked Parlae's response. "If you use somebody’s music and you sample it and you don’t clear it and you don’t give them no money, they can sue you," he stated. "Me, personally, I have never sued nobody for that. And trust me, they done had ‘Make it rain, make it, make it, make it rain.’ Or ‘Lean wit it, rock wit it.’ My s**t’s been jacked legendary. ‘Shoulder lean.’ My s**t been jacked!" For more news and the latest updates on these artists, check back in with HNHH.

