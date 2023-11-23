Parlae Slams Fat Joe After He Accuses Dem Franchise Boyz Of Biting His Sound

"If you feel like that, get your motherf***ing sue on, n***a!" the group member fired off at the Terror Squad mogul.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET - Arrivals

It looks like some relationships are straining between Fat Joe and Dem Franchise Boyz following the former's accusations of biting. Moreover, while addressing Boosie Badazz's own issues with this, the Terror Squad mogul singled out the Atlanta collective. Furthermore, he thinks that their track "Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It"- plus Young Dro's "Shoulder Lean"- borrowed heavily from his hit "Lean Back" without his permission. Still, now one of the Boyz, Parlae, clapped back at the New York MC via an Instagram video on Wednesday (November 22). Not only did he deny these claims, but even brought some regional conflict into the conversation.

"I just seen a clip of Fat Joe’s interview talking about n***as biting his music and taking his style and he’s gonna sue n***as,” Parlae remarked. "I’m from the South, n***a. We don’t bite New York n***as. We didn’t hear ‘Lean Back’ and say, 'We gonna make a song like that.' N***a, we said ‘lean,’ not ‘lean back.' How the f**k we bit your lyrics, n***a? If you feel like that, get your motherf***ing sue on, n***a! I ain’t bite no motherf***ing Fat Joe."

Read More: 50 Cent & Fat Joe Fans Anticipate Trouble After Unexpected Link-Up

Parlae Responds To Fat Joe: Watch

In addition, in this video's caption, Parlae also took aim at D4L member Fabo, another Atlanta rap team. For those unaware, these groups actually fought previously over who popularized and established snap music, of which they were both important exponents. "1st it was @iamfabo now it’s @fatjoe [facepalm emoji],” he captioned. “Which 1 of yall was responsible for LEAN WIT IT, I Forgot [thinking emoji]. I Guess when you use the same word as a person and your song become a hit, you got the idea from them [shrug emoji]."

Meanwhile, this is what Fat Joe had to say about this situation, which sparked Parlae's response. "If you use somebody’s music and you sample it and you don’t clear it and you don’t give them no money, they can sue you," he stated. "Me, personally, I have never sued nobody for that. And trust me, they done had ‘Make it rain, make it, make it, make it rain.’ Or ‘Lean wit it, rock wit it.’ My s**t’s been jacked legendary. ‘Shoulder lean.’ My s**t been jacked!" For more news and the latest updates on these artists, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: Fat Joe Says DJ Khaled Helped Him Secure Eminem's Verse On The "Lean Back" Remix

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.