Chance The Rapper Says D4L Should Be Celebrated For 50th Anniversary Of Hip-Hop

Chance The Rapper says that he hasn’t seen D4L at any events in honor of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. He shared the observation on Twitter, Saturday, remarking “Y’all tripping.” The hip-hop group is best known for their 2005 hit single, “Laffy Taffy.”

“Just realizing I haven’t seen D4L at a single Hip Hop 50 event yet. Y’all trippin,” he tweeted. Many fans agreed with Chance’s take, with one writing: “The beats on that album was NUTS.” Another wrote: “Me either make it happen.” “They’ve struggled to grasp the artistry and poetic flair behind lady taffy,” one more user replied. Others disagreed, doubting the group’s impact on hip-hop.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Chance The Rapper attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Outside of Chance’s take on D4L, one fan asked the Chicago native: “When u dropping new music?” Chance last provided an update on his next studio album, Star Line Gallery, on Twitter, earlier this month. “It’s merched I got the best next album outta all the n****s that have a next album [three weeping emojis],” he wrote.

Chance also discussed the project during a call-in to Audacy Check In in June. “It’s one of my proudest projects in terms of writing and artistic vision,” he said at the time. “There’s an immense amount of work to be done with it. But it’s cool ’cause I feel like with the love and intentionality that goes into making each physical art piece gives me an opportunity to show people in these museum spaces what I’m working on as I go, the highs and the lows, kind of like a preview to the project…”

Chance The Rapper Shares Praise For D4L

Star Line Gallery will be Chance’s first album since 2019’s The Big Day. He’s released a number of singles in the time since including “The Highs & the Lows” with Joey Badass in 2022.

