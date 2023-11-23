50 Cent & Fat Joe Fans Anticipate Trouble After Unexpected Link-Up

It's no secret that Fat Joe and 50 Cent have had their fair share of issues in the past. Eventually, they made up in 2012 following the passing of Chris Lighty. While their beef has been squashed for quite a while now, some social media users suspect that they could start feuding once again in the near future.

This is because the Terror Squad icon was recently spotted spending time with Kenneth McGriff Jr., the son of Fif's known rival. Allegedly, McGriff's father even conspired to kill 50 Cent in the past. “That’s Supreme Team, baby," Fat Joe says in a clip of the two of them together. "You can’t get more official than this, more authentic than this. You be kidding yourself, man."

Read More: 50 Cent Suggests "Surviving Diddy" As His Next Executive-Produced Show Or Film

Fat Joe Hangs Out With Kenneth McGriff Jr.

Immediately, fans flocked to the comments section to warn him. “This ain’t gonna sit right with 50," one says. “I’ve NEVER seen a dude play both sides of the fence the way he does," another tells Fat Joe. Only time will tell whether or not another feud comes out of this, but fans would surely hate to see their newly formed friendship go to waste. Things got pretty ugly between them in the past, and it'd be unfortunate to see the two artists take steps backward.

Over the summer, Fat Joe detailed how real things got amid his feud with Fif, revealing that he was shocked the performer had the nerve to go after him. “Although I worked for everything I got, although I never extorted nobody, although I didn’t bully nobody ... I had the persona of New York Suge Knight," he told Cam Capone News. "Like, y’know, people feared Fat Joe and the Terror Squad in that way, y’know? So for [50 Cent] talking about Fat Joe in the same city … the funeral homes was making bids.” What do you think of Fat Joe hanging out with Kenneth McGriff Jr.? Do you think he betrayed 50 Cent? Do you think they'll start beefing again soon, or are social media users overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: 50 Cent Brings Ed Sheeran On Stage In London

[Via]