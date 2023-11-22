50 Cent Brings Ed Sheeran On Stage In London

50 Cent brought Ed Sheeran out for a performance in London on Tuesday night for his The Final Lap tour concert at the city's O2 Arena. In doing so, Sheeran performed his hit song, "Shape Of You." Afterward, 50 shared photos of himself with Sheeran backstage at the show.

“My man came through for me tonight,” 50 wrote on Twitter. “BOOM… LONDON went crazy! It don’t get bigger than this.” Sheeran also posted videos of the performance on social media.

50 Cent Performs On "The Final Lap" Tour

MILAN, ITALY - OCTOBER 22: 50 Cent performs at Mediolanum Forum of Assago on October 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

50 Cent and Ed Sheeran have collaborated off the stage as well in previous years. Back in 2019, they made the song “Remember the Name” with Eminem. After its release, Sheeran spoke about his relationship with the two rappers on Hot Ones. “If you were to go into my school and go, at the height of Shady Records, at the height of Aftermath [Entertainment], and go, ‘Which one of these kids is gonna do a song with Eminem and 50 Cent?’ No one would’ve guessed me,” Sheeran joked at the time. “50 will probably disagree with this, [but] I don’t think 50 had a fucking clue who I was. I think afterward he was like, ‘Oh, the ‘Shape of You’ guy!'” Check out his appearance on The Final Lap tour below.

Ed Sheeran Pulls Up To "The Final Lap" Tour

My man came through for me tonight, 💣BOOM💨LONDON went crazy! It don’t get bigger than this • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/kZAx5iVNYC — 50cent (@50cent) November 22, 2023

Prior to Tuesday's show, Sheeran also performed an acoustic cover of 50 Cent's "In Da Club" during a John Mayer concert. When fans trolled him for the rendition, 50 came to his defense on social media. "Ed Sheeran right now in LA at the John Mayer concert Killing shit!" 50 wrote. Be on the lookout for further updates from The Final Lap tour on HotNewHipHop.

