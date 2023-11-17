50 Cent Won’t Face Charges For Mic-Throwing Incident During Concert: Report

Even though the 48-year-old dodged this during the week, this case will remain open for a year and will require him to behave.

In case you already forgot about 50 Cent's microphone-throwing incident during an August concert earlier this year, the court is here to remind you that you have plenty of time to reacquaint yourself before the case officially closes. However, they informed us of this by officially stating that they will not criminally charge him for this incident. Moreover, legal authorities will keep the filing open until August 30, 2024, exactly one year after the incident. This means that the New York rapper must behave during this time, as he could still be reevaluated for criminal charges if anything else occurs between him and the poor soul that he struck in the head by flinging his mic into the stands.

For those unaware, 50 Cent became frustrated with technical difficulties during a show in Los Angeles. When he lobbed it into the crowd with force, it hit Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain, leaving her with lacerations on her face and head that needed medical attention. She filed a police report shortly after, which went to L.A. County's District Attorney as a felony, and then landed in the Los Angeles City Attorney's office. This last entity is the one that let TMZ know that Fif is not getting criminal charges right now and will not receive them, as long as he stays out of trouble with Bryhana and in general for the next ten months or so.

50 Cent Performing In Milan In 2023

MILAN, ITALY - OCTOBER 22: 50 Cent performs at Mediolanum Forum of Assago on October 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

"Let’s be very clear," 50 Cent's lawyer Scott Leemon expressed in a statement concerning this incident. "As I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone. Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed." This situation caused many to criticize the G-Unit MC for his actions despite his legal dismissal of any wrongdoing, including longtime rival The Game.

Meanwhile, others like DJ Envy actually came to his defense here, so in the public eye, it's still pretty divisive. Still, at least in the legal sense, it looks like this is where the case will rest, and where it will hopefully stay for the next ten months. As such, it'll be more of a debate and wild moment to look back on than another drama-fueled and contentious narrative. For more news and the latest updates on 50 Cent, log back into HNHH.

