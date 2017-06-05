throw
- MusicAri Lennox Dons A Helmet At Her Show After Bottle-Throwing IncidentThe Washington, D.C. native exploded on a concertgoer that threw a bottle at her, so it's nice to see her rise above the situation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAri Lennox Bottle Thrower Found At Concert, Security Confronts Them: WatchThe soulful singer blasted the culprit, and in this new footage of the incident, the woman responsible tries to defend herself. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture50 Cent Won't Face Charges For Mic-Throwing Incident During Concert: ReportEven though the 48-year-old dodged this during the week, this case will remain open for a year and will require him to behave.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChrisean Rock Reveals She Threw Phone At Coi Leray Over Being FakeRock told Jason Lee that Coi wanted to collab, but claimed that she was just trying to get at Blueface and ignoring her.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGloRilla's Former Bodyguard Fired For Not Beating Up Person Who Threw WaterThe former security personnel said that he wasn't about to cop an assault charge and lose his license over a past incident.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGloRilla Throws Wig At Fans Who Tried To Snatch It OffWhile she crowd surfed at her Philly concert, the Memphis star made it clear that no one takes that wig off but her.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsMeek Mill Throws Long-Distance Super Bowl Pass & Impresses Tom BradyMeek Mill was on the field prior to the Super Bowl kickoff in Miami.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSomeone Threw A Lemon At Ariana Grande During Her Coachella SetA Beyonce fan no doubt. By Chantilly Post
- MusicComethazine Pelted With Water Bottle & Glowstick, Retaliates AccordinglyComethazine was forced to contend with a few Canadian junk-tossers. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSnoop Dogg Says Bhad Bhabie Is "Gangsta" For Throwing Water At Iggy AzaleaHe also said Iggy's reaction was "real white."By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Has No Regrets About Throwing Her Shoe At Nicki Minaj: ReportSources say Cardi B would throw her shoe again at Nicki if it came to it.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsQuavo Throws A Perfect Curveball & We're Convinced He Can Do EverythingQuavo is a man of so many talents.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTory Lanez Attacks A Person In The Crowd At His Toronto ShowWatch Tory Lanez throw some haymakers at a person in the crowd at his show.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsSerge Ibaka & James Johnson Trade Punches & Get Ejected During Heat-Raptors GameWatch Serge Ibaka & James Johnson trade punches during Tuesday night's Raptors x Heat game.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicAshanti To Fans After They Throw Money At Her: "I'm Not A F**king Stripper"Ashanti isn't about that stripper life. By Matt F
- MusicRae Sremmurd Sued For Injuring Fan's Nose By Throwing BottlesRae Sremmurd feel the heat from a disgruntled fan.By Matt F
- MusicXXXTENTACION Gets Thrown Into Crowd During Live PerformanceReady, set, throw.By Matt F