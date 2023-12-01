Ari Lennox Bottle Thrower Found At Concert, Security Confronts Them: Watch

One of the most painful trends to see in live shows these days is when concertgoers revert to the old vaudeville days. By that, we mean that fans are increasingly likely to throw things at artists, whether it's something for them to sign or something to stir up some chaos. Falling into the latter camp is a girl who threw a bottle at Ari Lennox during her performance as part of Rod Wave's tour. She popped off on her, and it was one of the more aggressive but still totally understandable responses to incidents like these we've seen as of late.

Moreover, now we have new footage to look at that shows security confronting the culprit who dared anger the "Get Close" singer. In the clip below, you can see how the girl presumably tries to explain what happened or fight back against the conclusion that guards had to escort her out. One hilarious detail towards the end of this short video is that the guard holds out her bottle for her to grab. At least we know that security personnel keeps things comically professional: you'll get what you throw at Ari Lennox back to you, because it's yours, but they're still going to ask you to leave.

Ari Lennox's Bottle-Throwing Concertgoer Gets Confronted By Security: Watch

Furthermore, the Dreamville star is one of many victims of antics like these, for which every artist will have a unique and personal response. Regardless of how she reacted, it's disheartening to see this disrespect, especially when she typically gets so much praise for her live performances. Ari Lennox deserves the utmost respect onstage, as does every other performer, and some fans find that a hard reality to consider. After all, when these artists are sold to us as gargantuan figures, we sometimes forget that they are still grounded in real emotions and frustrations.

Meanwhile, the Washington, D.C. native actually spoke about her complicated relationship with seeking validation within her art and career. It's a struggle that many entertainers face, but nevertheless one that's unique to each person that can inform their reactions to jests like these. Hopefully this is one of those trends that doesn't follow us into the new year. For more news and the latest updates on Ari Lennox, log back into HNHH.

