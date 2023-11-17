Ari Lennox Gets Super Sensual On Her First Single Of The Year “Get Close”

Dreamville has one of the most respected and stacked rosters in the rap game. From JID, Bas, to J. Cole, the spitters here are top-notch. However, there is some serious soul on this label as well. A bulk of that comes from the Washington D.C. singer, Ari Lennox. A signee since late 2015, Lennox has delivered plenty of quality R&B/soul cuts. Her career is not as padded out as some of the other talents that came up alongside her.

However, that is a respectable quality to have and she makes sure that she delivers when she does drop. This is also why it is not a surprise that Ari has had a quiet 2023. The Dreamville artist has been a part of a handful of singles from Rory and Alex Vaughn. Additionally, you can find her on the Creed III: The Soundtrack as well.

Listen To "Get Close" By Ari Lennox

Now, she is back to feed her fans with her first solo single, "Get Close." One of Ari's skills is her soulful voice and it matches the vibe of this single. It is an extremely sexually-charged track about wanting her man to be all up on her. The music video above shows how frisky things are about to get. However, it is also a cute set of visuals. It displays how close she is with her partner as they do some cooking together in the kitchen. Check out Ari's new cut, above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from Ari Lennox, "Get Close?" Is she one of the most underrated R&B/soul singers going right now? Is this a sign of a new album in the works, or is this just a loosie? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Ari Lennox, as well as all of the best song drops.

Quotable Lyrics:

Nothing to do in this summer

Pulse is poundin' like Questlove's drums

Like a lily upon my thumb

Sugar toffee tanned in sun

