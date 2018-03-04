neo soul
- SongsAri Lennox Gets Super Sensual On Her First Single Of The Year "Get Close"Ari Lennox is embracing her feminine energy. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicErykah Badu's 7 Biggest HitsBadu’s contributions to music in the late 1990’s and 2000’s have cemented her legacy as one of the most distinguished R&B singers.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicErykah Badu's Studio Albums, RankedErykah Badu’s catalog of music is unparalleled.By Wyatt Westlake
- NewsGreentea Peng Drops Off Magical 10-Track Mixtape, "GREENZONE 108"Singles like "Your Mind" and "Stuck In The Middle" have been released as singles over the past few months.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsMoor Mother Releases Jazz Album Epic, "Jazz Codes"The Philly musician and educator hazily mixes Black genres for a mindbending and jazzy record.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicErykah Badu Responds To Fan Who Says She'd Win Battle Against Lauryn HillErykah Badu and Lauryn Hill were pitted against each other in a hypothetical Instagram Live Battle, and Ms. Badu let it be known who would take the crown.By Erika Marie
- NewsAri Lennox Shares The Unconventional Singing Advice Erykah Badu Gave HerIt sounds like something Erykah would say.By Erika Marie
- MusicSteve Lacy Announces His Debut Solo Album "Apollo XXI"Steve Lacy gives us a more in-depth preview to his debut album, dropping May 24th.By hnhh
- SongsTake A Listen To TOBi's Powerful "City Blues" TrackGet to know TOBi.By Milca P.
- MusicJill Scott Gives Trey Songz Her Vote Of Approval: "Actually Quite Beautiful"Trey Songz' new song receives Jill Scott's stamp of approval.By Alex Zidel
- SongsTrey Songz Flips Jill Scott In New "JILL (SUMN REAL)" TrackJill Scott's got Trey Songz in his feelings.By Milca P.
- ReviewsThe Internet "Hive Mind" ReviewThe Internet's "Hive Mind" sounds like a continuation of "Ego Death."By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicThe Internet Announces "Hive Mind" Track List & Release DateThe Internet encircles a date in July for their relaunch.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosDestiny Cashma Delivers On A Soulful Bop With "City of Betrayal"Destiny Cashma leverages social media covers to deliver on her debut single.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentThe Internet Explains The Title Of Their Upcoming Album "Hive Minds""Hive Mind" drops this Summer. By Karlton Jahmal
- RelationshipsCommon Reveals That Breakup with Erykah Badu Helped Him Find Himself"Never dim your light."By Milca P.