THEY. Come Through With Ultra Smooth R&B & Soul On "LOVE.JONES"

THEY. really slid on this tape (pun intended).

All in all, this is a very slickly -and at times sensually- produced record that get you in that mood. You also will notice that there aren't any big splashes in terms of collaborations. Over the course of their careers, THEY. have teamed up with a broad range of superstars such as Kacey Musgraves, blackbear, Tinashe , Juicy J and Wale . But on LOVE.JONES, they are saying, "Forget the features, forget bringing in the big producers and writers. It's really just a return to our original dynamic," Dante said in a statement. Because of this, we are getting great flashbacks to their 2017 debut effort Nu Religion: HYENA. The synergy is on ten across the board, especially on tracks like "Diamonds And Pearls," Gemini," and "Rotation."

THEY. have always not been your by-the-numbers R&B act. The combo deal of Drew Love (songwriter) and Dante Jones (producer) love to shake things up and introduce other subgenres to break up the monotony that can occur in their field of expertise. Whether that's using funk or soul or even branching out to more atypical sounds like rock, THEY. are going to experiment whenever they feel it's necessary. For some reason, it just feels like Dante and Drew pushed all the right buttons on their latest effort, LOVE.JONES. It's their first since 2023's Nu Moon and arrives in time for Valentine's Day. Here, the Los Angeles-based duo gives their take on neo-soul, and they do with a modern approach.

