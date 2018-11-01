THEY.
- SongsTHEY. Prepare For Upcoming Album With "Set Me Free"The R&B duo has dropped off tracks like "Lonely" and "Comfortable" featuring Fana Hues in recent months.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsTHEY. Team Up With Bino Rideaux To Drop "Lonely"THEY. and Bino came together to produce an upbeat love song about being there for someone.By Lawrencia Grose
- NewsTHEY. & Fana Hues Bring Late Night Vibes On "Comfortable"THEY. and Fana Hues come through with their new collab, "Comfortable." By Aron A.
- NewsTHEY. Drop Sultry "Blü Moon"The duo return with a spacious yet intimate new single.By Rex Provost
- NewsKiana Ledé Joins THEY. For The "Count Me In" RemixTHEY. releases a revamped version of last summer's "Count Me In," and this time around, the duo taps Kiana Ledé for the pseudo remix.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsTHEY. Finally Return With "The Amanda Tape"THEY. are back with their sophomore effort, "The Amanda Tape," featuring Tinashe, Wale, and Juicy J.By Rose Lilah
- NewsTHEY. Tap Wale For New Single "Losing Focus"THEY. prepare for the release of "The Amanda Tape" with a brand new single featuring Wale. By Aron A.
- NewsTHEY. & Juicy J Threaten To "STCU"THEY. link up with the Memphis rapper for a nocturnal banger.By Dre D.
- MusicTHEY. Claims What's Theirs On New R&B Banger "All Mine"R&B duo THEY. continue building up to the release of their upcoming project "The Amanda Tape" by releasing a new bedroom banger titled "All Mine."By Keenan Higgins
- NewsTinashe & THEY. Evoke 2000s R&B Nostalgia On "Play Fight"Tinashe and THEY. bring the throwback R&B vibes to their new collab, "Play Fight," off the duo's forthcoming project, "The Amanda Tape."By Lynn S.
- NewsTHEY. Pulls Out The Acoustic For "Count Me In"THEY. come through with their first single of 2020, the smoldering guitar-driven "Count Me In."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTHEY. Go For N.E.R.D Vibes On "Red Light Green Light"Usually coming with something smooth and soulful, R&B duo THEY. decided to rock out on their latest single "Red Light Green Light" with a sound that pays major homage to the early 2000s era of N.E.R.D.By Keenan Higgins
- NewsTHEY. Provide A Seductive Banger With "Stop Playin'"The versatile duo opting for their R&B roots.By Noah C
- NewsTHEY. Switches It Up On Dillon Francis-Assisted "Til I Die"Check out THEY.'s genre-blending new track. By Noah C
- NewsTHEY. Lays Down Heat On "Fireside" Featuring Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign & MoreTHEY. fills their EP with features. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsTHEY. & Jessie Reyez Express Their Deepest Emotions On "Broken"THEY. keeps the fire coming. By Karlton Jahmal