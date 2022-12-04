Among the selection of new arrivals on the R&B circuit this weekend is a single from California-based duo THEY., called “Set Me Free.” The nearly three-minute-long title landed on Friday (December 2) and has since earned upwards of 65K streams on Spotify alone.

Dante Jones lays out an undeniably smooth instrumental for the song. At the same time, vocalist Drew Love shares lyrics about staying sane even during life’s toughest moments.

“I’m in the city full of lies, started out as dreams / Victims of our pride and insecurities,” he sings. “I’m tryna get back to myself or who I used to be / Lost my train of thought with my sanity.”

As Rap Radar reports, “Set Me Free” is just one of the recent offerings from the group that’s due to land on their upcoming album. Others are to arrive throughout 2022 include “Lonely” with Bino Rideaux and “Comfortable” with Fana Hues.

Additionally, we heard from THEY. on Wiz Khalifa’s Multiverse album. Specifically, the group appears on “1000 Women,” which quickly became a fan favourite.

Before that, back in May, Dante and Drew made a splash with their sultry “Blü Moon” single.

“Ain’t gotta say nothin’, you know I been around the way / Skip that bullshit, you might as well just tell it to me straight / Girl, you been caught my eye / I’m thinkin’ we might tonight,” the song’s sultry lyrics go.

Stream “Set Me Free” from THEY. on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, make sure to share your thoughts on the new single in the comments.

