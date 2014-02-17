Drew Love is an emerging R&B vocalist and songwriter born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and based in Washington, D.C. Raised in a harsh military family, Love moved around a lot before settling down in Maryland in 2006. He went on to win many local talent shows and star in several musicals before finally deciding to take his voice to Limelight Studios in the fall of 2011. He started releasing covers on YouTube under the name "CL9UD", eventually catching the attention of DMV super-producer Royal as well as Minnesota emcee Nikko Lafre. He's since joined Lafre's "Feed The Fam Inc." imprint (alongside producers Jabarrie and K Beatz), having released his debut single "SexCapades" in the winter of 2013. Already buzzing in the DC Metro Area, he's started to catch the attention of East Coast listeners as well, and is currently working on his debut EP, titled The Pleasure Principle. Keep an eye on this young lord. (For more information, visit www.drewlovemusic.com.)