THEY. Returns With Slow And Enticing New Track "Diamonds And Pearls"

THEY. are always on point.

THEY. is a duo that has proven itself to be one of the best when it comes to smooth R&B tracks that can set a mood. Overall, the instrumentation of the group is sometimes rock-inspired, and the vocals are always on point. They have dropped some phenomenal tracks over the years, although fans have certainly been hoping for more frequent releases. It seems like THEY. are listening (no pun intended), as a new track was released late last week, simply called "Diamonds And Pearls.":

Once again, this is one of those smooth R&B cuts that the duo has become known for. Both Drew Love and Dante Jones sound phenomenal on the song and do a great job of keeping the harmonies together. Overall, it is one of those songs that you are going to want to add to your R&B playlist immediately. Hopefully, this track means there is more from THEY., on the horizon.

Let us know what you think of this new track from THEY., in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is one of the best duos in R&B right now? How do you feel about the group's current sound and its evolution over the years? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

THEY. Continues To Deliver

Quotable Lyrics:

Actin' all complacent, girl, don't make me call your bluff (Let's go)
Wrap your legs around me, watch me fit you like a glove
You tryna tease me, I'm tryna run that back up
Let's take it easy and pour some Johnnie Black up

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
