Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Finalize Divorce With Seven-Figure Settlement

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's settlement also includes terms for monthly child support payments and asset divisions.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's divorce process took some bumps along the road, but according to a new report from the Jasmine Brand, they have now finalized their settlement. A Fulton County judge oversaw the process, which began in a private filing on Taylor's behalf back in 2023 after seven years of marriage with two daughters. Moreover, in the judge's ruling, they divided many of their assets and outlined child support terms. However, it's also important to note that, at press time, neither has publicly commented on the latest developments in court.

Nevertheless, this new ruling from the judge includes a one-time, seven-figure payment from Iman Shumpert to Teyana Taylor. In addition, the singer will reportedly keep four marital properties with an approximate $10 million value as assets from their shared estate. On the other hand, the former NBA star will keep a Miami condo and his compounds in South Georgia and Decatur. As for child support, Shumpert will pay $8,000 a month and cover private school fees for their daughters, and it seems like both kept most of their personal assets like cars and jewelry, such as Taylor's Bronco truck.

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Finalize Their Divorce Settlement

Another aspect of the settlement concerns Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's business ventures, such as the former's Taylormade and Auntie's companies and the latter's undisclosed investments. While all this has probably been a pretty stressful and difficult affair, the two are still publicly amicable with each other. Sure, this has led to some online interactions being even more prone the watchful eye of the gossip train, such as thirsty IG comments. But we can't really know what's going on, and we don't know if they will ever address it specifically in the future.