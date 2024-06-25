Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Finalize Divorce With Seven-Figure Settlement

BYGabriel Bras Nevares2.2K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Luda Birthday Celebration Hosted by Cardi B+Joe Sikora+Lala
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 03: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert attend Luda birthday celebration at Compound on September 3, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's settlement also includes terms for monthly child support payments and asset divisions.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's divorce process took some bumps along the road, but according to a new report from the Jasmine Brand, they have now finalized their settlement. A Fulton County judge oversaw the process, which began in a private filing on Taylor's behalf back in 2023 after seven years of marriage with two daughters. Moreover, in the judge's ruling, they divided many of their assets and outlined child support terms. However, it's also important to note that, at press time, neither has publicly commented on the latest developments in court.

Nevertheless, this new ruling from the judge includes a one-time, seven-figure payment from Iman Shumpert to Teyana Taylor. In addition, the singer will reportedly keep four marital properties with an approximate $10 million value as assets from their shared estate. On the other hand, the former NBA star will keep a Miami condo and his compounds in South Georgia and Decatur. As for child support, Shumpert will pay $8,000 a month and cover private school fees for their daughters, and it seems like both kept most of their personal assets like cars and jewelry, such as Taylor's Bronco truck.

Read More: Teyana Taylor Accuses Iman Shumpert Of Shutting Off Utilities In Home, Wants Child Support

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Finalize Their Divorce Settlement

Another aspect of the settlement concerns Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's business ventures, such as the former's Taylormade and Auntie's companies and the latter's undisclosed investments. While all this has probably been a pretty stressful and difficult affair, the two are still publicly amicable with each other. Sure, this has led to some online interactions being even more prone the watchful eye of the gossip train, such as thirsty IG comments. But we can't really know what's going on, and we don't know if they will ever address it specifically in the future.

Meanwhile, according to Teyana Taylor, there have been misleading reports on this in the past, so take this with a grain of salt as always. More likely than not, they finalized their divorce and can now move on into a new phase of their lives, which could surely be its own saga. What do you think about this whole situation? Let us know in the comments and come back to HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Iman Shumpert Trolled For "Fumbling" Teyana Taylor As Ex-NBAer Tries To Move On After Divorce

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
The Compound and Luxury Watchmaker Roger Dubuis Hosts NBA All-Star DinnerRelationshipsTeyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Face Rapid Deadline To Finalize Their Divorce Agreement3.8K
TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - ArrivalsRelationshipsTeyana Taylor Accuses Iman Shumpert Of Shutting Off Utilities In Home, Wants Child Support20.8K
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - InsideRelationshipsIman Shumpert Commented On Teyana Taylor’s Met Gala Look2.5K
2024 National Board Of Review GalaRelationshipsTeyana Taylor Slams "TMZ" For "Misleading" Divorce Reports2.7K